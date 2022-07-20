First Alert Forecast: Heat Index Approaching 100 Degrees Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers continue to move east during the morning. Once these exit Michiana the heat will be on. Highs will quickly rise into the middle to upper 80s by lunchtime with a high near 92 degrees likely during the afternoon. Not only will the heat be high, but the humidity will be as well. The combination of the heat and humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees across Michiana during the late afternoon. The best thing to do on a day like today will be to avoid peak heating times between 11am and 5pm. If you need to be outdoors, make sure to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning or shade, and keep the water handy. Stay cool and stay safe! High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK: A moderate swim risk means that strong currents and a few choppy waves are possible. You need to be very careful when heading into Lake Michigan. Waves between 1-3 feet along with a few strong currents are possible. It will still be a great beach day with a nice breeze. Be safe and make sure to hydrate!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying warm and muggy overnight. The clear skies will allow the temperatures to drop quickly, but a low only down into the lower 70s. Staying breezy overnight as well. Low of 70 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another hot and humid day under the sunshine. Highs will approach 90 degrees during the afternoon with a heat index again in the middle to upper 90s later in the day. A few clouds later in the afternoon, otherwise sunny and steamy. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: The heat and humidity are not going anywhere. Under the heat of the summer sunshine, the temperatures will again rise into the lower 90s. The heat index could again rise into the middle 90s during the afternoon. Just an isolated chance of a thunderstorm during the evening. Otherwise, dry into the weekend. High of 91 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: The hottest day of the week could come on Saturday. The temperatures could rise into the middle 90s with a heat index at or just above 100 degrees. Along with this heat comes a chance for some scattered thunderstorms through the evening and throughout the day on Sunday. This will take highs back into the 80s and bring the humidity down into much of next week! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 88

Tuesday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: 0.00″

