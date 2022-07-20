‘Empty the Shelters’ event underway

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A nationwide event is underway to reduce the overcrowding in animal shelters.

More than 250 shelters are participating in ‘Empty the Shelters,’ including the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Through the end of July, adoption fees will be reduced.

Dogs and puppies cost $25, and fees are waived for cats and kittens.

“We have about 56 dogs in the building right now,” said Rob LaRoy, executive director of HSEC. “So, a lot of different breeds, a lot of different varieties. We have them from 11 pounds all the way up to about 80 pounds.”

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can fill out an application online right now by visiting the Humane Society of Elkhart County, or by clicking here.

