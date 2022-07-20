Advertisement

Elkhart County 4-H Fair kicks off this weekend

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The count down is on for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair!

Gates open Friday morning, meaning the only people on the fairgrounds right now are those setting up. After all, it takes thousands of workers and volunteers to put the fair together each year.

Whether it’s making sure all the safety measures are in place for their dozens of rides or if it’s cleaning up the fairgrounds before gates open, there’s a lot of work that has to be done ahead of time to make sure the fair goes off without a hitch.

This is also when they put the final touches on exhibit spaces and educational activities on the fair grounds.

“Our commercial exhibits, everything from the outside to the inside,” said Kristy Ambrose, the Elkhart County Fair Programming Coordinator. “Some of our special interactive exhibits that we have going on at Heritage Park and our youth AG center are also being assembled today.”

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday. Opening day admission is $5, every day after admission will cost $10.

If you would like to know more about the fair, simply click here.

