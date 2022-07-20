Advertisement

Couple meets ‘Bennifer’ at Vegas licensing bureau

A Southern California couple describes seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the licensing bureau in Las Vegas. (KABC)
By KABC
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KABC) - Las Vegas is still the wedding capital of the world, just ask Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in Sin City over the weekend.

It was a surprise to everyone, including a southern California couple, who had an impromptu road trip with friends and family to get married in Vegas.

While at the licensing bureau, Demetrius and Airika Visaya spotted the famous couple.

Demetrius Visaya said they were in line for about five minutes when Airika Visaya turned around and saw the couple come in.

“She was like ‘Oh my God, it’s Ben Affleck and J Lo,’” he said. “I’m like ‘You’re crazy, shut up.’”

Despite her partner’s disbelief, Airika Visaya was positive that the couple who had walked in was Bennifer.

“He didn’t believe me, but I knew instantly when I saw J Lo, like that’s J Lo. I knew her face,” she said.

Within a minute, the Visayas were right next to the famous couple.

“Standing right behind us, just like regular people,” Airika Visaya said. “And I was like nervous, like oh my god, that’s crazy.”

Demetrius Visaya was not as nervous and started up a conversation with Affleck and J Lo.

“We both said congratulations to each other,” Airika Visaya said. “He was like ‘Oh my God, you’re getting married too?’ And they said yes. They just seemed really happy it seemed like we were both in a rush because it was about to close at midnight so we both had last-minute appointments.”

The Visayas said they spent about 10 minutes talking to the couple.

They also said it took away any nerves they may have had since they were too excited about who they just met that they didn’t even think about their own wedding.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Jean Brooks
Mishawaka Police provide new details on disappearance of 83-year-old woman
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse.
A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Michiana’s first case of Monkeypox falls in Elkhart County

Latest News

WATCH: Horse, rider rescued from bottom of cliff after long fall
A potential citizenship question on the 2020 census would have discouraged some from filling...
Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Alex Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie,...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son