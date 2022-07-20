City of Goshen receives energy efficiency incentive from NIPSCO

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Goshen received a big check on Wednesday from NIPSCO for equipment upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The $130,163 check will go towards upgrades to improve energy investments. The upgrades are part of a larger plant-wide improvement project to increase the treatment capacity.

The incentive comes from NIPSCO’s Custom Incentive Program, which rewards participating industrial and non-profit customers for making electric and natural gas energy improvements.

“The City of Goshen has had a history of being environmentally friendly with these types of projects,” says Bryce Gast, administrative city engineer for the city of Goshen. “We started the process years ago from the very inception. We’re talking about 2019; we started the design project. We always have the goal to incorporate environmentally friendly options within our projects.”

Upgrades to the treatment plant started two months ago. The city hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

