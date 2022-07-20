Camp Millhouse fundraising for new lodge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was “Wheelchair Art Wednesday” once again at Camp Millhouse southwest of South Bend now that it’s safe for campers to come back to campus.

Today, Ben was busy dragging a wheeled contraption that spread bright colors on a makeshift canvas stretched on the floor.

“Yeah, I hated it when they were closed,” Ben told 16 News Now. “It made me sad.”

The camp was closed entirely in 2020, and 2021 due to COVID. It reopened earlier this year at one third of its camper capacity (20 people per week).

“Everyone can get together, there’s no like, there’s no judgement. It’s all free and everyone can do what they want to do,” added Loren, a camp staffer. “It’s a safe place for everyone.”

“A lot of our campers don’t have access to some of the things that we can provide for them that we have out here,” said Camp Millhouse Director Diana Breden. “Being able to go in a pool, being able to use a low ropes challenge course.”

The camp is still able to use its lodge, but not for long. There are soft spots on a floor that was built directly on dirt some 82-years ago.

A plan is in place to address the situation.

“The lodge is in bad shape,” said Breden. “It is safe for us this summer, but we need to start construction on September first so that we’re done in time to have camp next summer.”

Plans call for the current lodge to be demolished, and a new $1.2 million replacement to be built.

Some $880,000 has been raised for the project. Fundraising efforts are ongoing.

