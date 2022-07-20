Advertisement

2 flamingo chicks hatch at Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo announced on Wednesday that two flamingo chicks hatched at the zoo last week.

The first chick hatched on Monday, July 11, and the second chick hatched on Wednesday, July 13. The chicks are visible to the public in the flamingo habitat.

The zoo says both chicks hatched under unusual circumstances. Flamingos are usually monogamous during mating season, and both parents take an active role in sitting on the egg and feeding the chick. However, the first chick was hatched by the mother, Cherry Blossom, alone. The father is unknown.

The second chick was laid by one bonded pair, Pinky (female) and Boyfriend (male), but the staff moved the egg to another bonded pair, Lila (female) and Brick (male), who ultimately hatched the chick.

The zoo says at least one other flamingo is currently sitting on an egg, and it’s possible that the flamingos could lay more eggs this season.

The sex of the two chicks that hatched is currently unknown, but the zoo will do DNA testing to determine that as soon as possible.

