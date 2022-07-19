Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform at Four Winds Field in September

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs announced on Tuesday that “Party in the Park” will return to Four Winds Field on Sept. 16, and the event will be headlined by Grammy-Award winning artist Stone Temple Pilots.

The California alternative rock band will play the night before Notre Dame football hosts Cal at Notre Dame Stadium. The event also comes five days after the South Bend Cubs wrap up their regular season.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7:30 p.m.

Additional acts are expected to be announced later. All times and artists are subject to change.

Tickets for Premium Pit are $99 and will have limited availability. Field General Admission tickets are $65 while seating bowl tickets are $45.

Tickets on the field (Premium Pit and Field General Admission) are standing room only, while seating bowl tickets have an assigned seat.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. and are available at SouthBendCubs.com.

