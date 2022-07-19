Pack the Pantry underway at the Kroc Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center helps those in need in St. Joseph County, but right now, they need your help.

The Kroc Center’s food pantry is in desperate need of non-perishables.

That’s why ‘Pack the Pantry’ food drive is underway.

They need items like canned-goods, toilet paper, laundry detergent and cereal.

The goal is to collect $3,000 and 3,000 items.

“We started with that goal because it costs us about that much to fill our pantry for a month,” said Jan Marable, director of the Family Resource Center. “It used to be a little lower but with inflation over the last couple of months, the price of everything has increased.”

‘Pack the Pantry’ will take place through the end of July.

To learn more or to make a monetary donation, click here.

