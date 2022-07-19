Indiana order requires parental consent if minors get abortion

(WNDU) - The Supreme Court issued an order Monday allowing Indiana to begin enforcing a state law requiring parental consent if a minor wants to get an abortion.

The law was passed in 2017 but lower courts blocked it.

After the court overturned Roe v Wade last month, Indiana asked the lower courts to lift the stay.

On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts gave the state of Indiana permission to enforce a law that would make it harder for minors to get abortions.

“I am grateful and we at Voices for Life are really grateful that the door has been open for this law to be put in place because it protects women and families and minors and obviously the unborn in the state of Indiana,” said Melanie Garcia Lyon, Executive Director of Voices for Life.

The law requires patients under the age of 18 to notify a parent or guardian to get an abortion.

In a statement, Pro Choice South Bend says in part, “Indiana deserves a government that is focused on providing high quality health care for all Hoosiers.”

“It’s illegal for a minor to obtain a tattoo in Indiana without parental consent, so I think we can all agree that it’s a commonsense measure that a minor needs parental notification if they were to obtain an abortion in the state of Indiana,” said Garcia Lyon.

A minor, however, could get permission from a juvenile court saying that it would be in the minor’s best interests to get the procedure without parental consent.

Pro Choice South Bend also said,”...Because our state does not trust young people to make their own abortion decisions, judicial bypass is an essential option for minors to obtain care under circumstances where notifying parents would be harmful.”

“Give parents the ability to know if their child is participating or being abused even in different sexual circumstances so I think it’s a victory,” said Garcia Lyon.

Pro Choice South Bend also said,”...Forcing young people to disclose abortion decisions places them at risk for physical, sexual, psychological, social, and economic violence.”

“Abortion isn’t the only option for women and maybe we should be able to work together to provide holistic support structures in our community to support women,” said Garcia Lyon.

On July 25th the Indiana General Assembly will be meeting in a special session where it’s expected more restrictions will be placed on abortion.

