New Biggby Coffee location opens in Bridgman

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The newest Biggby Coffee BCubed drive thru in Michiana officially opened to the public on Tuesday.

The new location is located at 10500 Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman, which is just south of the I-94 cloverleaf.

The owners, who are southwest Michigan natives, held a grand opening celebration that included a ribbon cutting this afternoon with the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber.

The hours of operation are listed below:

Monday - Friday : 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday : 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday : 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.