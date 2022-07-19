Mishawaka Police provide new details on disappearance of 83-year-old woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police have released new details on the disappearance of an 83-year-old woman who went missing from the Cedarhurst senior living community last week.

Police say Freddie Jean Brooks—who went missing on Monday, July 11, and was confirmed safe on Friday, July 15— was found when she approached a house nearby where she went missing.

Police say Brooks appeared to be in good health and was taken for medical evaluation and released, and she did not appear as if she had spent several days and nights in the woods.

The circumstances of her disappearance are still under investigation.

