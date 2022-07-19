Medical Moment: Which moms are at a higher risk of PPD?

(WNDU) - Every year in the United States, 900,000 women suffer from postpartum depression.

PDD is the most common pregnancy complication, even higher than gestational diabetes and preeclampsia and serious high blood pressure.

Now, researchers have identified moms at the highest risk for developing PDD.

“Postpartum depression has been shown to have effects on the baby’s IQ and language development,” said Jennifer Payne, a psychiatrist at UVA.

Women with postpartum depression are 20 percent more likely to die by suicide.

“Treating moms for postpartum depression is incredibly important to minimize those risks,” Dr. Payne said.

Dr. Payne and her colleagues analyzed the responses of one million new moms answering a health survey after childbirth.

“We found pretty definitively that twin pregnancies have a higher rate of postpartum depressive symptoms,” Dr. Payne explained.

In fact, the researchers say women over 40 with twin pregnancies had the highest risk of developing PPD. Moms who were younger than 25, and moms pregnant for the first time also had a higher rate of depressive symptoms. The researchers found no significant difference in the rates of postpartum depression between mothers of boys or girls.

Dr. Payne says if doctors know a woman may be at higher risk, they can screen for the condition. And new moms can be aware of the signs so they can seek help.

Dr. Payne says doctors routinely screen about 99 percent of all pregnant women for gestational diabetes.

But only about 40 percent of pregnant women are screened for PDD.

