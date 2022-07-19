Advertisement

Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

According to police, Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating and hadn’t released information on suspects or a motive.

News photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off a street where traffic cones stood in spots where cars normally would be parked. No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC spokesperson.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police responded to the intersection of Roeske and Springland Avenues around 1:30 a.m. Sunday...
Woman dies in Michigan City shooting
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
A well-known field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things”, on the edge of...
How a 12-year-old girl helped create the ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson mural

Latest News

Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran’s backing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Officials with Kinexus say the tolls of inflation and continued labor force disconnection are...
Kinexus Group reviews workforce numbers in Michigan
There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling down.
Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in...
Georgia fake electors seek to quash election probe subpoenas