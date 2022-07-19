Advertisement

Lincoln Way West closed between Spring Street and Main Street

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Lincoln Way West will be closed on Wednesday.

The road closure will begin around 8 a.m. It’s for the sewer and infrastructure improvements as well as water main installation.

The intersection of Lincoln Way and Main St. will be open for north, south, and eastbound traffic.

The official detour route for all truck traffic will be Ironwood Dr. to U.S. 20 bypass to Bremen Hwy.

The closure is expected to last through Thursday August 11.

