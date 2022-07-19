Kinexus Group reviews workforce numbers in Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Kinexus Group, which is a business development service in Benton Harbor, reviewed the latest workforce numbers in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties on Tuesday and shared its findings during a virtual media round table.

Officials with Kinexus say the tolls of inflation and continued labor force disconnection are bound to harm the local economy, but it’s not all bad news.

“We still got inflation, continued labor force disconnection, and that concerns us long term,” says Al Pscholka, vice president of public relations and government affairs for Kinexus Group. “But again, this was a good month. I don’t want to sound doom and gloom because so many times during these calls, we talk about the long-term issues. Really, we had some short-term gains here. Let’s be happy about that.”

The regional labor market grew by two percent month-over-month, exceeding the state and nation for the month.

