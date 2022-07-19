Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory.

The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City.

Mikropor and their warehouse have experienced frequent vandalism over the last few months.

“There was a burglary here where they broke into the building and trashed Mikropor,” said property manager Ed Bohle.” “Mikropor had boxes of filters, quite a few of them. They took a loader and rammed it through the wall. They took a forklift and rammed it through another wall and then went down the rows of boxes and toppled them in the middle aisle, so it was a mess. You couldn’t even walk through there.”

Over a quarter million dollars of damage was done to the building and its inventory two weeks ago by vandals. On Saturday, the flames destroyed over a million dollars in products.

State and local fire marshals were at the old Pullman factory today, starting the investigation into what caused this massive warehouse fire.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of damage inside,” said Michigan City Fire Marshal Jeff Bruder. “We’re going to do our best to see how far we can get with our investigation. We’ve called in assistance from the Indiana department of homeland security, and he’s (Indiana State Fire Marshal Investigator Jeff Roseboom) coming to assist me on this, so we’ll just take it piece by piece. As far as we can get in safely, that’s what we’re going to do, to do our best to determine the cause.”

They tell us they’re looking for any evidence that could determine the cause but ask residents not to rush to conclusions about what caused the fire.

“Between social media and several of the local residents, there’s a lot of insinuations and accusations flying out there,” said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. “We have no idea what the cause of the fire is until we do an investigation. If it results in some indications that there was criminal activity, then we will pursue deeper into the investigation. We will resolve this. We will investigate until we determine all aspects that surround the fire, and we’ll take appropriate action, whatever the case may be.”

Mayor Parry says the city will discuss using American rescue plan funds to help Mikropor, the business impacted by this fire, to help rebuild what was lost. Despite the extensive damage from the fire, officials say that the building is salvageable.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.