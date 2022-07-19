Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

“I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”

