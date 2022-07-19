Advertisement

Four Winds Casinos to host job fair on Wednesday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 20, at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

The job fair is taking place from 12 p.m. EDT to 4 p.m. EDT. It will feature on-the-spot hiring and $500 sign on bonuses for select positions.

There are a wide variety of positions available, including barbacks, bartenders, beverage services, cashiers service representatives, cooks, dishwashers, food attendants, food servers, kitchen utility, casino housekeepers, table game dealers, maintenance engineers, valet, slot floor, gaming technicians, security, and surveillance operations.

Four Winds offers starting rates of $6.25 an hour for tipped positions and $15 an hour for non-tipped positions. Applicants ages 18+ are encouraged to apply online before attending the job fair by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Four Winds will also offer a paid table games dealer training program that will begin on Aug. 2 and continue for six weeks through Sept. 14. Participants will learn how to deal blackjack, three card poker, and Mississippi stud. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Four Winds South Bend Recruitment Center located in Erskine Plaza at 1290 E. Ireland Road, Suite D.

The classes are free to qualified applicants and similar classes cost upwards of $850. Trainees will be paid $15 per hour for attending and those that are hired following their training will receive a $2,000 graduation bonus in which $500 will be paid on the first full paycheck, $500 paid after 90 days of continuous employment, and $1,000 paid after 180 days of continuous employment.

If you’re looking to become a table games dealer, be sure to search “Dealer Trainee” to view qualifications and requirements after clicking here.

The expansion of Four Winds South Bend will create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs once construction is complete in the first quarter of 2023.

