First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Sunny skies with high heat and humidity. You will feel the return of the heat with a high near 90 degrees along with a heat index that could reach into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Staying dry. High of 90 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Higher humidity will keep it very muggy overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s through the morning under mostly clear skies. A few more clouds during the morning with a weak cold front moving through. Low of 72 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. The sun will continue to warm Michiana near 90 degrees by the afternoon. A cold front crosses the area, there is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, otherwise Michiana will remain dry. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying sunny and dry through Thursday with the humidity remaining elevated. Highs will drop back into the middle to upper 80s through the afternoon with a heat index staying in the lower to middle 90s. High of 86 degrees, Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying dry and humid through the end of the week with highs around 90 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Later in the evening on Friday and then continuing through the weekend we are approached by a front that could bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chances for rain will linger into early Monday morning before what could be another dry week to end the month of July. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 18th, 2022

Monday’s High: 84

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

