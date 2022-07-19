Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Returns

Highs near 90 through the middle of the week with a heat index into the 90s with higher humidity. A few rain chances return by the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Sunny skies with high heat and humidity. You will feel the return of the heat with a high near 90 degrees along with a heat index that could reach into the middle 90s by the afternoon. Staying dry. High of 90 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Higher humidity will keep it very muggy overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s through the morning under mostly clear skies. A few more clouds during the morning with a weak cold front moving through. Low of 72 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. The sun will continue to warm Michiana near 90 degrees by the afternoon. A cold front crosses the area, there is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, otherwise Michiana will remain dry. High of 90 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying sunny and dry through Thursday with the humidity remaining elevated. Highs will drop back into the middle to upper 80s through the afternoon with a heat index staying in the lower to middle 90s. High of 86 degrees, Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying dry and humid through the end of the week with highs around 90 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Later in the evening on Friday and then continuing through the weekend we are approached by a front that could bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chances for rain will linger into early Monday morning before what could be another dry week to end the month of July. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 18th, 2022

Monday’s High: 84

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Police responded to the intersection of Roeske and Springland Avenues around 1:30 a.m. Sunday...
Woman dies in Michigan City shooting
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
A well-known field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things”, on the edge of...
How a 12-year-old girl helped create the ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson mural

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: 90 degree days this week with little chances at rain
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Tracking one last comfortable day before humidity rises
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool and in the lower 60s Wednesday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible this evening