Elkhart man hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a Monday morning crash in Cass County.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Union Road in Porter Township. Police say a 28-year-old man from Elkhart was driving eastbound coming to a curve when he took his eyes off the road and drove his vehicle through the curve and onto a driveway before hitting two parked cars.

The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on the hood of his car. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

