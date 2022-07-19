Cassopolis man hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash in Cass County.

It happened just before 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Osborn Street and Robinson Road in Jefferson Township.

Police say a 37-year-old Cassopolis man was heading northbound on Robinson Road when he fell asleep at the wheel. He hit the side of another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign and crossed the intersection before landing in a yard.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the stopped vehicle, an 18-year-old from Cassopolis, denied medical care on scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

