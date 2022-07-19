Barletta Pontoon Boats announces groundbreaking on facility expansion

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - To meet the growing consumer demand, Barletta Pontoon Boats announced a massive 184,000 sq. ft. production expansion on Tuesday.

A subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, Barletta Pontoon Boats says groundbreaking on the facility will take place later this summer or in the fall on their existing 37-acre campus in Bristol.

The expansion is expected to create more than 200 new jobs and will be ready for use during the spring of next year.

Barletta is the fastest-growing company making pontoons in the US and Canada.

