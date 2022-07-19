Ask the Doctor: Lyme disease, lactose intolerance, allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Sammy): “I’ve read some scary stuff about ticks and Lyme disease online, and it has me a little worried. What can you tell me about the risks for me out there enjoying the forest? Is it really that big of a deal?”

DR. BOB : Lyme disease traditionally was a problem in the Northeastern parts of the United States. However, it has migrated westward and now is a common problem in the Midwest.

Lyme disease can be a serious issue and cause a lot of problems if it is undetected and untreated. However, I think with good awareness the risk of someone sustaining serious complications.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection carried by deer ticks. For someone to contract the disease the tick must be attached for over 48 hours.

Even if you do get Lyme disease, it is usually treated effectively without any problems. So overall, if you have been out hiking, it is important to check yourself for ticks. And if you see one or a Lyme disease rash, contact your doctor right away.

Question #2 (from Maggie): “How do I know if I’m lactose intolerant? It seems like certain dairy products bother me, while others don’t.”

DR. BOB : Lactose intolerance is a very common problem that is due to trouble digesting the sugar inside of dairy products.

Symptoms include bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea after eating dairy. The symptoms should go away with stopping dairy.

If someone presents with a classic story for lactose intolerance, I typically do not feel further testing is needed. We just talk about avoiding dairy. However, if the picture is unclear there are tests that can be done to prove if it is present.

Question #3 (from Travis): “I have really bad postnasal drip and it sometimes wakes me up at night. I already take allergy medicine, what else can I do?”

DR. BOB : Allergies have been really bad this year, so I am sorry to hear medicines are not controlling your symptoms.

If you think you have allergies and they aren’t controlled with over-the-counter treatments, you should make an appointment with your doctor.

The first thing we will do is make sure you are using medicines completely, taking a correct dose of antihistamine, and using a steroid nasal spray.

If you are using the correct doses and symptoms are still not controlled, sometimes we will try a stronger prescription for of allergy medicine. Or we may refer you to an allergist to consider other treatments and testing.

