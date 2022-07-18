The Woods Fitness Park offers workout experience for the whole family

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - How would you like to get a full-body workout in, and experience nature at the same time? There’s a place in Benton Harbor where you can do both.

The Woods Fitness Park opened in 2020.

It offers more than 70 obstacles and three miles of trails.

Guests are encouraged to go at their own pace and either run or walk.

Obstacles include spear throwing, tire dragging, and rope climbs.

“You’re running over cars, you can crawl through mud, you can do whatever you want out here,” said owner Michael Petlick. “It’s a blast, everybody comes back, and they bring their families.”

The Woods Fitness Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Memberships or daily passes can be purchased by clicking here.

