Teachers ride for free on South Shore Line this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line is thanking local educators this week!

From July 18 to 24, teachers will be allowed to travel for free on the South Shore Line.

However, it applies to their off-peak weekday and weekend trains only. Off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST.

In a post on their website, Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment & Implementation for the SSL, said, “Teachers work so hard all year to positively impact the lives of students in Northwest Indiana, South Bend, and Chicago, and we want to show our appreciation. This is our way of saying thank you.”

To ride, teachers just need to present a valid school ID.

