Supreme Court clears way for Indiana minor abortion access law

(Source: CNN | Source: CNN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Supreme Court has agreed to move quickly on deciding whether teens in Indiana can get abortions privately.

At issue is a state law that requires parents to be notified if a patient under 18 years old seeks an abortion. Lower courts have invalidated that law, citing Supreme Court precedent.

But the state asked the justices to review the matter last year. They put that petition on hold while they considered other cases like Roe v. Wade.

Now that the half-century old decision has been overturned, the state asked the court to move quickly on a decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts granted Indiana’s request to bypass normal procedures and expedite a hearing.

