St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic.

It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to learn more, the clinic is holding an open house on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be activities and giveaways at the event in addition to vaccines and lead screenings.

For updates and more information on immunizations, visit the department of health’s website.

