South Bend paving projects continue as part of ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Roads, cones and construction, all things that continue to fill the streets of South Bend this summer as part of the city’s Rebuilding Our Streets Program.

“Our city paving program is in full swing. Our city crews are out paving. We also have contractors that are performing paving projects for us,” says City Engineer Kara Boyles.

The program targets projects like the one near Lincoln way West and Olive Street where roads are being tightened, and bike paths and sidewalks are being widened.

“It’s the second phase of a road diet, a project that has complete streets focus in which we are narrowing the lanes and bringing forth that pedestrian feel to that corridor making it more bike and pedestrian friendly,” Boyles says.

While Boyles say these repairs are top priority, it isn’t the only project the city has its eyes on. In fact, a total of 14 different roads are scheduled to be repaved this week including on Colfax Ave. from Eddy Street to Esther Avenue.

There are also some repairs being made to corner sidewalks near the city’s Northwest Side near Portage Road. All of it, as the Boyle explains, is part of making sure the rubber meets the road the right way.

“We have at least two more projects we want to bid this year so we anticipate those to hit the streets some time this summer. It has been a great season in terms of the weather,” Boyles says.

All paving projects within South Bend can be viewed on the city’s website by clicking here: https://southbendin.gov/citys-2022-paving-season-gets-underway/

