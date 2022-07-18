Patchwork underway on M-51 from Main Street to Fort Street in Niles
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews began patchwork on a stretch of M-51 in Niles on Monday.
MDOT is investing $30,000 to patch one mile of M-51 from Main St. to Fort St. in Niles.
It’s prep work for a scheduled project in 2021, to remove two U.S. 12 bridges over M-51 and build a new intersection here.
Work is expected to wrap up on Friday, August 5. Meantime, drivers should anticipate lane closures until then.
