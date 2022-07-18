One dead after single-vehicle crash off State Road 25 near Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County on Sunday morning.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on State Road 25, ju s t south of Ferguson Road, around 4 a.m. The jeep then left the east side of the road and rolled over several times.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Doerr, 29, of Leesburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

