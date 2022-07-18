Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Michigan City after a woman was killed early Sunday morning.

Michigan City police responded just before 2 in the morning for a shots fired call in the area of Springland and Roeske Avenues.

They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the road.

The woman died from her injuries at a hospital. At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

The trend of increased violence and crime is worrying police and residents alike, as many homeowners told WNDU that they have recently experienced broken windows and car break-ins.

Prior to July, Michigan City Police confiscated more than 167 guns from the streets and made numerous gun-related arrests.

Officials are saying that new gun laws have emboldened criminals, and it will take a community effort to stop this surge in gun violence.

“We’ve gotten several hundred guns off the street in this last year, and in reference to the recent gun law that was passed, yes, we are concerned, said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. “I’m an advocate of the second amendment, the right to bear arms, but you need to be a licensed gun owner so that your background is checked.”

Michigan City Police will host a Public Safety Meeting Thursday, July 28th, at New Hope Church at 6 pm.

They will discuss how they plan to respond to this local increase in violence and encourage the community to attend.

And anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to contact Michigan City Police.

Call Det. Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com. Information can also be provided to the Crime Tip Hotline, 219-873-1488, or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.