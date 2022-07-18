‘I won’t give up,’ property manager speaks out after building fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - While officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse, employees are trying to pick up the pieces.

Flames reached over 20 feet over the building Saturday Afternoon at the old Pullman Factory.

Ed Bohle, a former Michigan City Police Officer, spoke about recent break-ins at the warehouse and believes the crimes are related.

“There was a burglary here where they broke into the building and trashed Mikropor,” said Ed Bohle, the building manager for Chicago Industrial Real Estate. “Mikropor had boxes of filters, quite a few of them. They took a loader and rammed it through the wall. They took a forklift, rammed it through another wall, and then went down the rows of boxes and toppled them in the middle isle, so it was a mess. You couldn’t even walk through there.”

The warehouse was used to store dry goods. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier based its U.S. operations out of Michigan City.

Councilman Pryzbylinski recounted the break-in that occurred late last month.

“On the initial break-in about two and a half weeks ago, there was an estimated $350,000 worth of damage done in this building on the stock, and now this,” said Paul Przybylinski, Second Ward Council Member for Michigan City.

The warehouse was full of industrial filters ready to ship out to hospitals and automotive manufacturers.

“My last inventory count was $1.1 million, and I had to pull that number together for the detective when I reported the vandalism in June,” said Leah Bohle, H.R. Finance Manager at Mikropor America Inc.

Leah Bohle also expressed concern for other businesses in the area.

“I’m really concerned because I’m worried who is next. Now that they’ve completely destroyed us, now what business are they going to attack. When I talked with the detective in June about the vandalism, that estimated at a quarter million dollars worth of damage. He asked what questions do you still have, and I said when is this going to stop. When they’ve completely destroyed everything.”

There was initial concern that Ed Bohle was in the building, but thankfully, no one was inside as the fire raged. But as his voice broke, Ed Bohle talked about some items in his office that were near and dear to his heart.

“I had my office right over there, by the boats. I had a lot of family heirlooms there. I had pictures; my son’s military pictures, my dad’s military pictures.”

Fire and Police are still working to determine the cause of the fire and are expected to be back at the warehouse on Monday.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.