Fir Road & Eadus Avenue intersection reopens, barricades in place on Dragoon Trail

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Avenue in Mishawaka reopened on Monday.

However, crews have placed road closure barricades on Dragoon Trail—just east of Fir Road—for water main installations to George Wilson Park.

That detour will take drivers to 12th Street using Fir Road and Capital Avenue.

Weather permitting, Dragoon Trail is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, July 20.

To view an interactive map of all road closures and lane restrictions within the city of Mishawaka, visit this webpage: https://arcg.is/0GGv9b0

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.