2nd Chance Pet: Venus

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Venus.

Venus is nearly two years old. She’s been at the shelter since May after she got hit by a car. She has since made a miraculous recovery.

One of her eyes had to be removed, but that hasn’t stopped her from being super sweet and playful! She also loves cuddling and snuggling!

If you want to adopt Venus or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or you can stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also visit the shelter’s website for more information.

