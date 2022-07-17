Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.

Upon their arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue. Officers found that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital despite first responders also attempting life-saving measures.

Michigan City police detectives were called in to investigate. This investigation is ongoing, and at this time, there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting death is asked to contact lead detective Det. Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com. Information can also be provided to the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488 or the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.

MCPD Chief Campbell stated that the Michigan City Police Department has worked extremely hard to combat gun violence in the city. Prior to July, the department confiscated more than 167 guns from the streets and made numerous gun-related arrests.

The department said new gun laws have emboldened criminals and will require a community effort to stop the surge in gun violence locally and nationally.

The police department will be hosting a public safety meeting on Thursday, July 28th at 6 p.m. at New Hope Church in Michigan City to outline what will be done to combat these recent incidents. The public is encouraged to attend and engage in solution-seeking dialogue.

