Advertisement

South Bend Lions clinch division championship

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions clinched the USL League Two Valley Division championship after defeating the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night at TCU School Field.

The first-place Lions simply just needed to get a win over Dayton to clinch the division title, and they did so in dominant fashion, winning by a final score of 8-0.

The Lions have also clinched a spot in the playoffs, which are set to begin later this month.

The division crown comes in the team’s second season in existence.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana
Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana
Body recovered in Lake Michigan; 4 drownings in 1 day
Former Jimtown High School teacher sentenced for slapping student in hallway
Christine Dezenzo
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing.
83-year-old Mishawaka woman found safe

Latest News

Shamrock Series tickets available Monday for season ticket holders, lottery participants
South Bend Cubs add postgame fireworks show to schedule
Assistant coaches Ristano, Wallace leaving ND baseball program
Findlay was huge for the Irish last season, finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-2 record...
Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal, remain with ND