South Bend Lions clinch division championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions clinched the USL League Two Valley Division championship after defeating the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night at TCU School Field.

The first-place Lions simply just needed to get a win over Dayton to clinch the division title, and they did so in dominant fashion, winning by a final score of 8-0.

The Lions have also clinched a spot in the playoffs, which are set to begin later this month.

The division crown comes in the team’s second season in existence.

