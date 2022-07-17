South Bend Cubs add postgame fireworks show to schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs announced an upcoming fireworks show will be added to the team’s home schedule.

The team’s matchup against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, July 26, at Four Winds Field will now include a postgame fireworks show.

Meanwhile, there are upcoming fireworks shows after games on Friday, July 22, and Friday, July 29.

For a list of more upcoming promotions at South Bend Cubs home games, click here.

