Shamrock Series tickets available Monday for season ticket holders, lottery participants

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets to the 2022 Shamrock Series game against BYU will go on sale to season ticket members and lottery participants starting Monday, July 18.

The Irish and Cougars are set to face off on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tickets are not yet available to the general public. The university says it will have updates on that after selling to members of the Notre Dame family, such as parents and contributing alumni.

However, there are other ticket packages available for this upcoming season.

