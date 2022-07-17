Advertisement

‘Race for the YMCA’ fundraiser returns to Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The 11th annual Race for the YMCA returned to St. Joseph, Mich.

On Saturday, 5K and 10K participants ran along the St. Joseph River, Howard Recreational Trail, and the Silver and Lions Park Beaches.

The money raised will go toward financial assistance for memberships and programs for children and families at the YMCA.

“‘Healthy Living’ is one of the pillars of the Y, and this event fits very well with what we stand for and try to provide to the community,” explained Kayla O’Brien, marketing director at the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

The races are the largest annual fundraiser for the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

