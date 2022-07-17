Police searching for suspect in attempted armed robbery in Oronoko Twp.

ORONOKO TWP., Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Berrien Co. are looking for a man behind an attempted armed robbery.

It happened last night around 8:45 p.m. at the Dollar General off M-139 in Oronoko Twp.

Witnesses tell police an unknown black man— wearing black clothing and a face mask— pulled his pistol to the clerk, demanding money.

Police describe the suspect as 5′11″ or 6′0″ tall, with a thin build.

As the clerk started to load the suspect’s bag, the man suddenly left the store without taking any money or merchandise.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound from the Dollar General store.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Berrien Springs Oronoko Twp. Police Dept. at (269) 471-2813.

Official Press Release

At approximately 2043 hours on July 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 9179 M-139 near George St. in Oronoko Township on a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses advised that an unknown black male suspect wearing black clothing and a black face mask had shown a pistol to the clerk and demanded money.

The pistol was tucked in the suspect’s waist band. As the clerk was starting to place money into a bag, the suspect abruptly left the store without taking any money or property.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound from the Dollar General store.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Dept.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.