Officials investigating massive warehouse fire in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse.

The Michigan City Police Dept. says crews responded to the 1100 block of W Barker Ave. around 2 p.m.

At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to contain the fire.

The company occupying the building is Mikropor— an air filter supplier.

Fortunately, crews found the warehouse empty, and no injuries have been reported.

The building’s property manager, Ed Bohle, tells 16 News Now there’s been a history of crime and break-ins at this warehouse.

An investigation remains ongoing.

