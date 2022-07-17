Advertisement

Michigan Works! hosts expungement, resource fair in Benton Harbor

The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal...
The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record as well as connecting people with employment.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this past weekend.

The Saturday event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record as well as helping those individuals find a new job -- or receive education and training opportunities.

“Here at Michigan Works! we are allowing people to come in and see what is on their background and if there are things on their background that deem them eligible for expungement, we are going to going to take care of that process today. We are checking their background, we are taking care of their paperwork. We have a notary on file on standby as well, we have fingerprints in house, from the Berrien county Sheriff Department. They’ll be able to leave out with the application ready to go to be submitted by our Berrien County Courthouse or the other municipalities in the surrounding counties,” explained Di’Andre Hureskin, lead career development specialist at Michigan Works!.

Click here for additional information on Michigan Works!

