Marshall County 4-H Fair off to the races

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County 4-H Fair started Saturday in Argos.

A lot was going on at the fair on their opening day. They had a Livestock exhibit, fair food, and the cornerstone of the Marshall County 4-H Fair, the Dairy Bar.

There was also the 4-H Exhibit, where 4-H kids participated in various projects, from aerospace to welding, with Legos, Christmas ornaments, and crops in between.

The fair offers Donkey races and donkey ball, where riders attempt to play a modified version of baseball.

But there was something new to the fair this year; Go Cart Racing.

The Fair Grounds recently finished building the track and welcomes lawn mowers, go-carts, and mini wedges for racing, and for them, having fun and staying safe go hand in hand.

“If you see these kids out here with mini wedges, they are in full fire suits, helmets, neck restraints, gloves, everything, so safety is absolutely number 1. The mower guys are out here, the cart guys are out here in their chest protectors, and their fire jackets, and stuff like that, and everybody always got a helmet on. We’re out here to have fun, but safety, of course, is absolutely the biggest thing,” said Katelyn Edgington, Race Master of Mow Karts of Marshall County.

They will hold races 2 Sundays a month through October, with a special Halloween Trick or Treat Race on October 30th.

Mow Karts of Marshall County will have the schedule on their Facebook page.

The fair goes until this Friday, July 22, which is also when they will hold their livestock Auction.

