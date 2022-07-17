Love Local Weekend attracts vendors to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the third weekend of July, which means St. Joseph, Mich. is celebrating all things southwest Michigan, all weekend long!

On Saturday, the Love Local Weekend continued, with many vendors out in full force at the Lake Bluff Artisan Fair.

“What it means to shop local is that the money stays in the community. You’re not spending for something on Amazon or Walmart to get something. It stay’s here. It’s local and goes back into the community,” said Jason Robinson, vendor for M&J Creations.

Click here for additional information about Love Local Weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.