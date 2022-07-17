Advertisement

Love Local Weekend attracts vendors to St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the third weekend of July, which means St. Joseph, Mich. is celebrating all things southwest Michigan, all weekend long!

On Saturday, the Love Local Weekend continued, with many vendors out in full force at the Lake Bluff Artisan Fair.

“What it means to shop local is that the money stays in the community. You’re not spending for something on Amazon or Walmart to get something. It stay’s here. It’s local and goes back into the community,” said Jason Robinson, vendor for M&J Creations.

Click here for additional information about Love Local Weekend.

