Advertisement

Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal, remain with ND

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team will return a key piece next season, and it’s one that many fans thought was headed out the door.

Freshman All-American pitcher Jack Findlay had announced that he’d be entering the transfer portal this offseason not long after the news of head coach Link Jarrett’s departure.

But on Saturday, multiple sources are reporting that Findlay’s evaluated the move and decided the grass was green enough for him in South Bend, as he’ll be sticking around.

Findlay was huge for the Irish last season, finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-2 record and a 2.17 ERA. He also threw five scoreless relief innings in Notre Dame’s takedown of top-ranked Tennessee that sent the program to it’s third-ever College World Series.

His return is great news for new head coach Shawn Stiffler, who said earlier this week that pitching and defense would be a key point of emphasis going forward.

“I’ll never concede on pitching and defense,” Stiffler said. “We are going to pitch and defend. I think that is, over the last three years in my evaluation of this program, the biggest jump that this program has made. So, we will always pitch, and we will always defend. We will not concede on strikes, and we will not concede on being able to catch the baseball.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana
Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana
Body recovered in Lake Michigan; 4 drownings in 1 day
Former Jimtown High School teacher sentenced for slapping student in hallway
Christine Dezenzo
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing.
83-year-old Mishawaka woman found safe

Latest News

Assistant coaches Ristano, Wallace leaving ND baseball program
Notre Dame players celebrate after a victory over Oklahoma in a second-round game in the NCAA...
Notre Dame women’s basketball announces big games for next season
Shawn Stiffler comes over after a decade of coaching the VCU Rams and racking up over 300...
Notre Dame introduces new head baseball coach Shawn Stiffler
Shawn Stiffler has been named the 22nd head coach of the University of Notre Dame baseball...
Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as next head baseball coach