Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal, remain with ND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team will return a key piece next season, and it’s one that many fans thought was headed out the door.

Freshman All-American pitcher Jack Findlay had announced that he’d be entering the transfer portal this offseason not long after the news of head coach Link Jarrett’s departure.

But on Saturday, multiple sources are reporting that Findlay’s evaluated the move and decided the grass was green enough for him in South Bend, as he’ll be sticking around.

Findlay was huge for the Irish last season, finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-2 record and a 2.17 ERA. He also threw five scoreless relief innings in Notre Dame’s takedown of top-ranked Tennessee that sent the program to it’s third-ever College World Series.

His return is great news for new head coach Shawn Stiffler, who said earlier this week that pitching and defense would be a key point of emphasis going forward.

“I’ll never concede on pitching and defense,” Stiffler said. “We are going to pitch and defend. I think that is, over the last three years in my evaluation of this program, the biggest jump that this program has made. So, we will always pitch, and we will always defend. We will not concede on strikes, and we will not concede on being able to catch the baseball.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.