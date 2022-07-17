Advertisement

Firefighter Blues Fest rocks the river front

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 23rd annual Firefighters Blues Fest took place Saturday at Kamm Island Park.

The festival included food, drinks, and of course, music!

For $15, Families could enjoy musical acts all day long. The festival kicked off at 3 p.m. Saturday with Southside Denny and wrapped up with Bernard Allison.

A big part of making this event possible? South bend firefighters.

This year’s proceeds go to the Hoosier Burn Camp and the Survive Alive House.

“Today is our annual blues fest, and it’s our annual fundraiser that we use to raise money for prevention equipment for our department and then also for burn camp. Burn Camp is a camp that is strictly for kids that have been burned. They have a lot of social issues because of scarring and things like that, so it gives them a place where they can go and be safe and know that no one is going to be staring at them,” said Christian Rose, President of South Bend Firefighters Local #362.

Survive Alive House promotes fire safety and burn prevention.

