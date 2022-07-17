Advertisement

Assistant coaches Ristano, Wallace leaving ND baseball program

New head coach Stiffler still assembling staff amid departures
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Two Notre Dame baseball assistant coaches will be following in the footsteps of former head coach Link Jarrett.

The departure of Notre Dame baseball pitching coach Chuck Ristano was officially announced on Saturday. Ristano will join Jarrett’s coaching staff at Florida State.

Ristano posted a “thank you note” to the university on social media as he prepares to end his 12-year tenure in South Bend, saying in part “our team did some special things and shared many unforgettable moments. The 2022 season in particular will be something I never forget.”

This season, of course, the team made it all the way to Omaha for the program’s third-ever College World Series appearance.

Meanwhile, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace is also headed to Tallahassee to be a part of Jarrett’s staff. He leaves the program after 19 years of working with Notre Dame.

New head coach Shawn Stiffler said earlier this week that he’s still assembling his staff, but he had this to say about the types of people he’s looking for to fill the roles.

“Our coaches, our staff will be relationship-based educators,” Stiffler said. “Everybody in this program will be a lifetime learner, including myself. One thing that will never happen is that I will never be the smartest guy in the room. I will surround myself with coaches, with support staff, and with players that will push each other, stretch each other, and continue to find the best way to help us win baseball games and championships.”

Ristano’s departure will not only impact the Irish baseball team. His wife, Lizzy, is leaving her position as associate coach with the Irish softball team. She spent 17 years with the team. During her time, the Irish have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in every full season.

Between Lizzy and Chuck, nearly three decades of Notre Dame coaching experience heading out the door this summer.

