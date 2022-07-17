Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jimtown High School teacher sentenced for slapping student in hallway
Christine Dezenzo
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
Body recovered in Lake Michigan; 4 drownings in 1 day
83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing.
83-year-old Mishawaka woman found safe
Apartment development project proposed for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot.
Former ND women’s basketball standout proposes housing project for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot

Latest News

The money raised will go toward financial assistance for memberships and programs for children...
‘Race for the YMCA’ fundraiser returns to Berrien County
11th annual Race for the YMCA
11th annual Race for the YMCA
Benton Harbor resource and expungement fair
Benton Harbor resource and expungement fair
Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located