Logan Center hosts ‘17th Annual Sonya Ansari Center for Autism Garden Party’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Logan Center raised awareness for those with autism with the “17th Annual Sonya Ansari Center for Autism Garden Party”.

The event happened Friday evening in Granger. It raised money to support families in and around the community. It also helped provide resources for those with autism while providing scholarships to families.

“The party is not only a fun party, but it also raises the awareness in the community about autism, the need of the community at the same time raising funds to make sure that these autistic kids are properly taken care of,” said Dr. Rafat Ansari, the event organizer.

A familiar face to may here in Michiana, former 16 Morning News Now anchor Joshua Short served as the party’s Master of Ceremonies.

